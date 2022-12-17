SMETHPORT — The McKean County commissioners, at a recent meeting, approved grant awards for McKean County Small Businesses and Municipalities utilizing over $1.5 million dollars of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation.

“We are pleased that we can assist small businesses and our municipalities with funds in this time of economic recovery and stabilization,” said Commissioner Tom Kreiner. “McKean County is pleased to offer financial resources to support projects that address the needs of our local communities.”

