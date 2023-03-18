A pair of pooches were having a ruff time at 9:56 a.m. Friday when a little adventure to check out the Tunungwant Creek near Bishop Street quickly became dangerous.
The daring duo got a bit stuck — one on the concrete slab next to the rushing water, and the other on a ledge about four feet from the top of the bank.
It wasn’t the Paw Patrol that came to the rescue, it was the Bradford City Fire and Police departments, along with the McKean County SPCA.
Fire Chief Eric Taylor said the crew put an extension ladder over the wall and were able to bring both dogs up to safety. The rescue operation took 26 minutes.
The dogs were turned over to the SPCA, where as of Friday afternoon, both were safe, and back home with their owner. An SPCA representative said the dogs didn’t appear injured, just cold and scared.