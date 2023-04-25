This region is in the midst of an unprecedented second public comment period for the Duke Low military operations area, and officials are urging people to reach out to the Maryland Air National Guard with substantive comments and concerns about the project.
On Monday, the Wilds Cooperative of Pennsylvania hosted a webinar moderated by Ta Enos, CEO of Pennsylvania Wilds Center, and a coalition of concerned partners who explained the issue, the potential impacts low-flying military jets could have on the PA Wilds and what people can do to be heard.
Retired Air Force colonel
The first presenter was Susan Beck, retired U.S. Air Force colonel who had worked at the Pentagon, who said she’s been serving as an unpaid consultant to members of the coalition. She explained the technical terms used in the Maryland Air National Guard’s plan, including the FAA’s rules that no plane can fly closer than “500 feet from any person, vessel, vehicle or structure,” which complicates finding a place where low-altitude training can be done.
“They used to use a Navy airspace that is no longer available to them,” she said. “They are looking to create an airspace that they own.”
The Guard’s plan said other air forces would use the operations area, but that the Maryland 175th Wing is the only user that would fly below 1,000 feet.
“There is no mention of what would happen when the Maryland National Guard transitions to the F-16C sometime before 2029,” Beck said. “The Air Force wants to retire all the A-10s by 2029. They fly low and slow. The Air Force needs aircraft that can fulfill multiple roles and the A-10’s utility is very limited.”
They will transition to using the F-16, and eventually phase those out in favor of the F-35.
“The F-35 is a much more capable aircraft, and much louder as well. That’s something to take into account for cumulative impacts in the future,” Beck said.
After giving a brief explanation of what the Maryland Guard’s plan entails, Beck said she disagreed with the assertion that it is a modification of the current Duke MOA, which is a higher-altitude training area already in use.
“In my opinion, the proposed Duke Low MOA is not actually the modification of the Duke MOA, it’s a new MOA that can be used either in conjunction with the Duke MOA or independent of it,” she said.
Beck also explained the difference between an environmental assessment, which is what the Guard had performed, and an environmental impact statement, which is what Beck suggested the coalition and community request from the Guard.
“Do all you can to educate the Air National Guard” about this region, she said. “How else would they discover this from a distance?”
Beck suggested questions to ask, too. “Is this the only place to conduct this training? Have all the alternatives been considered? Have all the impacts been properly considered and at least mitigated to the maximum possible?”
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
Nicole Faraguna, policy director for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, explained her agency, along with elected officials and members of the public, have repeatedly asked the Maryland Air Guard to hold public meetings here to answer questions. “They did decline. It is not a requirement as a part of the environmental assessment process.”
However, she said it is a requirement of the environmental impact statement, which the DCNR has requested as well.
“Once this airspace is established, it will forever exist and it will be controlled by the Maryland Air National Guard,” Faraguna said.
She pointed out that the usage for the low-flying zone would be every other day, some weekends and even nights. The verbiage on the plan says “limited,” but there is no limiting language in the plan that spells out maximum usage. And with the possibility that other agencies could use the Low MOA, “usage would increase over what is proposed here,” Faraguna said.
“To some the PA Wilds is a blank spot on the map,” she said. “To many, it’s home, either permanently or seasonally. It’s wilderness. It’s a destination.”
There are 10 state parks in the footprint of this flight zone, including Cherry Springs, internationally known for its dark skies. Faraguna said night flights could damage that park’s biggest draw. The state’s wild elk herd is in the flight zone, as is Pine Creek Gorge, a popular destination for outdoor recreation.
“DCNR has some concerns regarding the cumulative impacts to the quality of life and the economy of the PA Wilds region,” Faraguna said. “We’ve reinforced our concerns to the Maryland Air National Guard through the process.
“They’ve identified the Duke Low MOA as really the only site being considered. We feel they need to do a much better job looking or identifying potential alternatives.
“We do have concerns these low-level activities are not compatible with the wilderness area and really could inversely impact the resources and wildlife that we protect,” she said. “DCNR alone has invested over $180 million in this region since 2003. The PA Wilds is one of the most heavily invested areas in Pennsylvania.
“It’s a proposal that could have a very long-lasting impact on this region,” she added. “Your voice, asking questions, is really your opportunity to make sure the Maryland Air National Guard is doing due diligence.”
Wilds Cooperative of Pennsylvania
Enos made some comments as well, talking about the PA Wilds and the 20 years spent building the regional strategy to market the area for its public lands, wilderness and untouched beauty.
“We have put a lot of investment in this strategy and it’s on us to request that more due diligence is done and more mitigation strategies are done. We have asked for public meetings; they have not happened,” Enos said. “We are really encouraging folks to learn more about what is being proposed. If you have concerns, make sure your voice is heard with substantive comments. We really want to encourage our communities to have their voices heard.”
Former Congressional staffer
Deborah Pontzer, former Congressional staffer and president of Grow Rural PA, explained she had worked for Congressman Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., and before that, for Congressman John Peterson, R-Pa. When the Maryland Air National Guard sent out a letter notifying people about the proposal, Thompson did not receive it. “It was a contact we had at DCNR who made me aware of it,” she said. “There’s been a lot of confusion about this from the get-go. That’s a concern for me.”
Thompson sent letters asking for a full Environmental Impact Statement and for public meetings. He received no response. State Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, asked for the same, as did the Environmental Protection Agency.
“None have received any response directly from the Air National Guard,” Pontzer said. “Even our U.S. and state representatives are not being heard.”
She added that she has a real problem with Maryland controlling Pennsylvania’s air space.
Cabin owner
Matt Marusiak, land protection manager at the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and cabin owner in Cameron and Potter counties, spoke as a cabin owner.
“This area is important to a lot of people,” he said. “This issue is the unknown impact on the reason we go to camp. How loud is this going to be? How often? We want to be there for peace and quiet,” he said.
“If the Maryland Air National Guard is not that responsive today, I don’t think they’d be responsive later,” Marusiak said. “Will this place still be attractive to recreate?”
Economic
development
Carolyn Newhouse, executive director of Bradford Area Alliance and economic development consultant, spoke about the impact on the region’s economy.
“Outdoor recreation is one of our primary attractions in getting people to come here and stay here,” she said. “If it’s approved it really puts our quality of life at risk.”
It puts another obstacle in the way of the region’s success, she said.
Newhouse encouraged people to go to the Duke Low MOA website at https://www.175wg.ang.af.mil/Duke-MOA-Low/ or to public libraries in the region where copies of the draft final Environmental Assessment are available.
Q&A
Faraguna read through the questions that were submitted, and the panelists answered them to the best of their abilities, while encouraging people to ask questions of the Maryland Guard as well.
A few questions and concerns raised dealt with the limited resources available in mostly all-volunteer fire departments in the region. In the event of a crash in the PA Wilds, efforts would be hampered by a lack of infrastructure reaching the crash site, a lack of resources available to respond and a lack of resources able to respond should a crash touch off a wildfire. There’s limited cell phone coverage, limited or no roads and no hazmat response.
Beck recommended getting county commissioners involved, adding, “You don’t have (trauma) hospitals and other facilities if there was a crash to treat pilots and people on the ground. Take that up in the comment period.”
Another commenter asked if Maryland was offering any financial support for preventive measures that departments will have to take. No, Faraguna said, and they did not address the potential for wildfires, either.
“Wildfires are increasing across Pennsylvania,” she said. “What a live military operative space would mean during a fire operation … there were a number of questions we had posed. Unfortunately, they did not respond to those.
When asked what benefits would come to Pennsylvania from the Duke Low MOA, the only answer was this — “We all benefit from a well-trained military.”
“We’re going to be seeing some increased levels of pollution, no benefit from fuel taxes — those are going to Maryland, no additional jobs, that’s all going to Maryland,” Faraguna said.
To make comments
For anyone wanting to make substantive comments to the Maryland Air National Guard, written comments may be submitted to the following email address: ngb.a4.a4a.nepa.comments.org@us.af.mil