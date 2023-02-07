CNB Bank’s donation to Dickinson Center

Pictured from the left are Journey Health System Director of Institutional Advancement, Tana Smith; Dickinson Center, Inc. Executive Director, Jim Prosper; CNB Bank Regional President, Dustin Minarchick; CNB Bank Regional Manager, Amanda Wagner; and CNB Bank Vice President of Commercial Banking and Dickinson Center, Inc. Board Chair, Joe Haines.

 Photo submitted

ST. MARYS — Dickinson Center, Inc., an affiliate of Journey Health System, received a $75,000 commitment from CNB Bank to support their new building in St. Marys. CNB Bank has pledged $15,000 per year for the next five years for this project.

Guy Signor, president and CEO of Journey Health System stated, “CNB continues to support regional projects throughout our rural communities that would otherwise go unfunded and may be unable to be achieved by many of their nonprofit partners like Dickinson Center. The new building will be a centerpiece for Dickinson Center’s programs in St. Marys. It is our goal to make sure the building fits into and beautifies the downtown St. Marys’ area, where it will be constructed. We are thankful to the people of St. Marys for their patience as we have experienced delays in the development of this project due to changes in scope and issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic. We believe we are now back on track and moving forward with our development plans.”

