ST. MARYS — Dickinson Center, Inc., an affiliate of Journey Health System, received a $75,000 commitment from CNB Bank to support their new building in St. Marys. CNB Bank has pledged $15,000 per year for the next five years for this project.
Guy Signor, president and CEO of Journey Health System stated, “CNB continues to support regional projects throughout our rural communities that would otherwise go unfunded and may be unable to be achieved by many of their nonprofit partners like Dickinson Center. The new building will be a centerpiece for Dickinson Center’s programs in St. Marys. It is our goal to make sure the building fits into and beautifies the downtown St. Marys’ area, where it will be constructed. We are thankful to the people of St. Marys for their patience as we have experienced delays in the development of this project due to changes in scope and issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic. We believe we are now back on track and moving forward with our development plans.”
Dickinson Center, Inc. is in the process of building a new facility within the lots along Railroad and Market streets. The goal is to centralize their St. Marys services which are currently scattered across town; increasing access to mental health care, enhancing convenience for consumers and reducing costs by improving operational efficiency.
“We are thankful for donors like CNB Bank who invest in our area and help ensure that children, adults and families in our region will continue to benefit from our behavioral health services in the future,” said Jim Prosper, executive director at Dickinson Center, Inc. “We are appreciative of Dustin Minarchick and his team for delivering these funds to support our new St. Marys building.”
Dickinson Center, Inc., a 501© 3 organization, has been providing behavioral health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and children’s prevention services in rural Northwestern Pennsylvania for over 60 years, including over 25 years in St. Marys.
“CNB Bank is excited to see the continued growth with Dickinson Center and the support they provide to the community. We are thrilled to assist with the local building project,” said Dustin Minarchick, CNB Bank Regional President.
CNB Bank is a full-service financial institution that is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. CNB Bank serves individuals, businesses, governmental and institutional customers with locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Virginia.
Fundraising efforts for Dickinson’s St. Marys building project are underway. The “Building for Tomorrow” capital campaign has a goal of $1M in private donations. To learn more and help Dickinson reach their goal, visit https://givetodickinson.org/st-marys-project .