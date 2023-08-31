OIL CITY — Due to upcoming renovation projects, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be closing two rest areas in the northwest region.
The Pennsylvania Welcome Center on Interstate 80 eastbound in Mercer County will close Sept. 1. The restrooms, parking lot, and outdoor rest area will remain open until Sept. 25. The entire facility is expected to reopen in January 2025.
Renovations at the I-80 facility will include connecting to the public water and sewer system, new ADA compliant bathrooms, and a new roof, shed and air filling station. In the welcome center, new tile and cabinets will be installed.
The rest stop on Interstate 90 eastbound near the Ohio border will be closed from Oct. 10 to January 2025. Work at this location will include upgrading the sewage treatment plant, updating the well, new ADA compliant bathrooms, and a new shed and air filling station.
As needed, travelers can use the rest stop facilities on I-80 eastbound in Venango County, and Interstate 79 northbound and southbound in Mercer and Crawford counties.
Motorists are reminded that the rest stops on I-79 northbound and southbound in Lawrence County remain closed as repairs at those locations continue through Sept. 8.
