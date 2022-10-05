TURTLEPOINT — Locally sourced fresh produce, fresh honey, homemade mustard, microgreens, greenhouse grown plants, hanging baskets, hand-crafted artisan wares, Amish baked goods, homemade soaps and household items are just some of the many items to be sold at the seasons last Turtlepoint Farmers’ Market to be held this year, from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday at the Turtlepoint Park on Turtlepoint Larabee Road.
According to Market Organizer Mary Jordan, D’s Queen Bees will be at the October market once again with their supply of local honey and honey-based products for sale. Beyond the fresh honey, they also create soaps, lip balms and other wellness products from their own bee’s wax.
Also, Ursula Rosenswie will return this month with her homemade mustard, “which was a huge hit last year,” said Jordan. Rosenswie will have her hot pepper mustards, whole grain mustard and sweet and sour mustard for sale at the community market Saturday. She also sells fresh produce, gourds and homemade noodles.
Every second Saturday of the month, since May, local vendors have met at the Turtlepoint park to sell freshly grown produce, crafts and other local goods. For individuals who have visited the market already this season, make sure to visit this Saturday to stock up on favorite items — purchase enough to last until the market returns in May 2023.
Jordan explained the reason she decided to organize this farmer’s market was primarily to focus on bringing fresh produce which is grown and supplied from the local communities to the community of Turtlepoint, and surrounding areas,
“This year has been so exciting and I’m happy that the market has grown so much!” exclaimed Jordan.
South Kendall Hydroponics will be returning to the October market with their wide variety of hydroponic-grown lettuce. The Amish women will also be returning to provide baked and canned goods, produce and plants. There is another vendor who offers hand-crafted wooden bowls and other wood-based creations. Also returning, from the July market, will be Messy Mountain Magic — who make their own line of hand-made, organic and vegan, soaps, sugar scrubs, bug repellant and even paw balm for the furry family members (pets).
“Last month we had a great turn out with lots of fresh produce to offer the community,” said Jordan. “The market has been bringing out members in the community of all ages, which is such a great thing in our area!”
The market will take place, rain or shine, as the park is equipped with a pavilion, tables and chairs. Setting up and selling products is free at the Turtlepoint Farmers’ Market. Market organizers welcome any individuals who would like to participate in this last market before next year.
This month will feature “pumpkins and corn stalks for sale. This market will provide a great opportunity to start thinking about Christmas gift ideas and help to support local arts,” said Jordan. “All vendors may set up for free, with advanced notice and we welcome any new sellers and buyers to stop by!”
To become a vendor this Saturday or at the market next year, or for more information, contact Jordan at (814) 558-1767.