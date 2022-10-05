Sept. Market

Kristina Francis, Boyd Fitzsimmons, C.J. Connelly, Linda Milliron and Wayne Houben donated vegetables to Adelyn Bell’s stand in order for her to offer this outstanding stand at last month’s Farmers’ Market in Turtlepoint. Although Bell will not be able to make it this month, many other vendors will offer fresh produce and other hand-made items.

 Photo provided

TURTLEPOINT — Locally sourced fresh produce, fresh honey, homemade mustard, microgreens, greenhouse grown plants, hanging baskets, hand-crafted artisan wares, Amish baked goods, homemade soaps and household items are just some of the many items to be sold at the seasons last Turtlepoint Farmers’ Market to be held this year, from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday at the Turtlepoint Park on Turtlepoint Larabee Road.

According to Market Organizer Mary Jordan, D’s Queen Bees will be at the October market once again with their supply of local honey and honey-based products for sale. Beyond the fresh honey, they also create soaps, lip balms and other wellness products from their own bee’s wax.

