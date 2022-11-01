There’s a strip of woods off Elm Street, bordering the Tunungwant Creek and visible from U.S. Route 219. It stands out for all the wrong reasons.
A debris field about the length of a football field remains from a homeless encampment that was found to have been used over the summer. Videos and photos have been circulating on social media. Bradford City Police Chief Mike Ward, on Monday, said, “We would ask anybody to stay out of there.
“There were signs of drug use at this particular camp,” the chief said. “One of the city officers went down there and collected all of the drug items that could be seen to remove the immediate hazard.”
The strip of property where the debris is belongs to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Last week, Ward, PennDOT supervisor Scott Majot and Chip Comilla, director of Public Works, met down there to walk through the area.
“The city, in cooperation with PennDOT, is planning a cleanup within the next few weeks,” Ward said, adding he’s asking for volunteers to help. The date for clean-up will be announced.
“PennDOT is making arrangements for dumpsters and equipment to be brought to the site, at which time city personnel and volunteer groups are planning to coordinate a cleanup on a specific date yet to be determined,” Ward said.
Some detractors have already said that if it’s PennDOT’s property, why not leave the cleanup to them?
“Because we recognize that it is a hazard and it’s honestly for the protection of the Bradford community,” the chief said. “It’s an entranceway to our city.”
What about the people who made the mess?
“The persons responsible are known and are being charged accordingly with scattering rubbish and charges associated with leaving debris at the campsite,” Ward said. “We’ll be seeking restitution from those people.”
Is this just piling more problems on the backs of people who are already down on their luck?
“We are continuously offering local services to these homeless individuals,” Ward said. “Those that will accept our help, we help.
“Those who do not, have been cited accordingly for the damage and the scattering rubbish,” he added. “We continuously strive to help homeless people return to their families, whether it be locally or out of town.”
Councilman Tom Riel, one of the city officials behind the move to clean up the debris, said efforts were made to help the people involved. “I’ve reached out to a few of these people and most of them don’t want any help other than money. The majority of them are suffering from one form of addiction or another.
“They can’t drink or do drugs in a shelter,” the councilman said. “Some of these people have already been kicked out of shelters. There’s a list of more than 100 people who are banned from OYO Hotel. Almost everybody we had encountered was on that list.”
It’s not a city government problem, Riel said, it’s a community problem. “We have received reports and photos of several camps on the hill above South Avenue and West Corydon Street more recently. If the property owners don’t want to do anything about it, there’s nothing the city can do.”