The bank along Bolivar Run by Constitution Avenue is experiencing problems with erosion. City officials are changing part of Constitution Avenue to one lane while exploring emergency repairs.

 Era photo by Daniella Langianese

It was business as usual at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Bradford City Council, with all council members present and each resolution before them passed unanimously.

Before new business was discussed, Mayor James McDonald reported that the City of Police Department responded to 761 calls during the month of October.

