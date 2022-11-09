It was business as usual at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Bradford City Council, with all council members present and each resolution before them passed unanimously.
Before new business was discussed, Mayor James McDonald reported that the City of Police Department responded to 761 calls during the month of October.
“As always, I’d just like to extend my unwavering gratitude to the police department and Chief (Mike) Ward for the tremendous work they do,” said McDonald.
Before the floor was opened to business, Councilman Fred Proper spoke about the upcoming dedication of the Veterans Square gazebo.
“It is with honor that I will read the announcement from council and the Parks Department; Veterans Square Dedication on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. — I would like to take a moment to remind the public that there will be a dedication of Veterans Square. I encourage the Bradford community to join me as we honor veterans and remember those who gave their lives for the freedoms we enjoy,” said Proper. “There will be a brief but impactful presentation including a ribbon cutting at the gazebo, presentation of colors, a 21 gun salute and music provided by members of the Bradford Area High School Band.
“I hope you will agree that the park improvements are beautiful — Bob Cummins Construction has done an excellent job and furthermore I want to thank Ron Orris and the Blaisdell Foundation for their contributions to the gazebo as well as Wright Monument Works for cleaning the memorials,” Proper continued. “America’s Guardians will also be donating a new American flag and a POW MIA flag — Thank you to them. The American Legion Post 108 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 212 were both important cogs in decision-making to develop final plans and both will have representation and participation at the dedication.”
Under new business, council approved seeking quotes for repairs and remediation to the Bolivar Run streambed and for the reinforcement of Constitution Avenue.
In a release sent out earlier on Tuesday, City Administrator Chris Lucco explained part of Constitution Avenue at Spring Street will be narrowed to one lane of travel.
“In May, the City of Bradford identified a significant erosion problem on the North side of Constitution Avenue where the Bolivar Run Creek has been eroding the embankment and undermining a portion of the roadway,” Lucco said.
“The city immediately hired an engineering firm, which has significant experience in road and waterway projects, to develop a plan to take remedial actions. An emergency permit was requested from the Department of Environmental Protection and was ultimately issued,” he explained.
“Due to the length of time it has taken from identification of the hazard to being able to start the project, the city and the engineering firm have determined that with the likelihood of increased water flow in the creek that further failure is likely imminent and will pose a risk to persons and property if the road is not partially closed until the quotes are received and work can begin.”
The resolution on council’s agenda stated the city was asking for quotes rather than bids because the repair is an emergency that requires immediate action.
In a related matter, council approved payment to Hannon Engineering for additional fees related to the Bolivar Run Channel Improvements project, including preparation for permits.
Two Board of Health demolitions were approved at the meeting, both to TV Services. The first was for $10,954.54 for the demolition of 62 South Kendall Ave., and the second for $9,554.54 for 115 South Ave.
In other matters, council
- Approved payment to Wright Monumental Works Inc. in the amount of $1,696.50 for a granite bench;
- Appointed Tina Martin to Bradford City Water Authority to fill the remainder of the term of Richard Luther, who passed away on Oct. 20.;
- Approved the name change for a private road from Jackson Avenue extension to Delaware Avenue Extension, in accordance with the Enhanced 911 Public Safety System;
- Authorized a change order for $19,635 to address unexpected work regarding the former gazebo base at Veterans Square; and
- Approved payment of $98,254.76 for a 2023 4WD Ford F-550 for the Department of Public Works.
During the portion of the Council Meeting when visitors are given the opportunity to address council, Bradford resident Brian Berlin requested that council consider placing new speed limit as well as children at play signs on High Street, as he says he has witnessed a multitude of times, “young children almost get hit.”
Chip Comilla, director of the Department of Public Works, stated he would look into the matter expeditiously and Ward offered increased patrol coverage in the area, as a temporary fix until new signs could be considered.