Open Arms Church is taking church to three different locations around Bradford on Sunday, June 25.
Church Around Town, a community event that combines music, a message, and a picnic, will start at 11 a.m. at Veterans Square along Main Street, Kendall Avenue Park along North Kendall Avenue (beside Hull Electric) and Callahan Park, 82 Poplin Ave.
The third annual event is free and open to the public.
“We are looking forward to bringing Church Around Town to Bradford,” said Worship Pastor Rich Dennison. “We hope that it will be a day of praise, food and fellowship for everyone.”
For more information, see www.oachurch.com.