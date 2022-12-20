WILCOX — Grace Notes Studio of Wilcox is excited to present “Christmas Celebration” at 7 p.m. Friday, December 23 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Bridge Street in Johnsonburg. Admission is a donation at the door.
The concert, which has become an annual tradition, will feature several professional singers and musicians performing their favorite Christmas songs in celebration of the holiday season. The song list will include classic Christmas favorites, sacred carols and contemporary hits.
Tracie Pretak, owner of Grace Notes Studio, will be joined by several alumni, advanced students and friends, including Bailey Pretak of Wilcox; Ross Bish of Kane; Jenny Crowley of Mount Jewett; Lyndsey Weidow, Mara Lecker, Alicia Kim and Elizabeth Anderson of St. Marys;
Marshall Hetrick, Julia Defranco, Emily Peluso and Shana Polaski of Johnsonburg; and Jacob Mosier of Nashville, Tenn.
The musicians are thrilled to bring some beautiful music and holiday cheer to the community of Johnsonburg. Come let these talented entertainers calm your spirit and melt away your pre-holiday stress.