WILCOX — Grace Notes Studio of Wilcox is excited to present “Christmas Celebration” at 7 p.m. Friday, December 23 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Bridge Street in Johnsonburg. Admission is a donation at the door.

The concert, which has become an annual tradition, will feature several professional singers and musicians performing their favorite Christmas songs in celebration of the holiday season. The song list will include classic Christmas favorites, sacred carols and contemporary hits.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos