Family law attorney Robin Frank works in her office in Pittsburgh. Frank, a vocal critic of the Allegheny child protective services agency algorithm, filed a complaint on behalf of a client with an intellectual disability who is fighting to get his daughter back from foster care.

 Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Justice Department has been scrutinizing a controversial artificial intelligence tool used by a Pittsburgh-area child protective services agency following concerns that the tool could lead to discrimination against families with disabilities, The Associated Press has learned.

The interest from federal civil rights attorneys comes after an AP investigation revealed potential bias and transparency issues surrounding the increasing use of algorithms within the troubled child welfare system in the U.S. While some see such opaque tools as a promising way to help overwhelmed social workers predict which children may face harm, others say their reliance on historical data risks automating past inequalities.

