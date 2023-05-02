SMETHPORT — More than 880 counts of child pornography against a Smethport musician and pastor were bound over to McKean County Court Monday at a preliminary hearing before District Judge Bill Todd.
Daniel W. Merrick, 64, of 858 Route 446, is charged with 570 counts of child pornography — involving indecent contact, second-degree felonies; 316 counts of child pornography — involving nudity, third-degree felonies; and one count of criminal use of a communications facility, a third-degree felony.
Merrick, a Christian musician, pastor and former Bradford store owner and landlord, was arrested after a Cybertip was made to State Police Computer Crimes alleging eight images and one video of child pornography were traced back to his cell phone, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon investigation, state police found numerous images of child pornography on Merrick’s cellphone. On Feb. 10, a search warrant was executed on Merrick’s residence, and the arresting trooper spoke with Merrick at the scene. Merrick said began viewing pornography due to marital issues, which led to a “two-month curiosity in child pornography,” according to the criminal complaint. He told police that he had an addiction and would seek help, the complaint read.
Merrick is free, having posted $20,000 bail. Merrick is represented by attorney Christopher Martini.