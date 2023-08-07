COUDERSPORT — Free, in-person programs are being held this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, at Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, in Coudersport.
Stargazing programs are in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area. Since seating is limited, bring a chair and/or blanket. Leave pets at home.
Check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions. All visitors should arrive at the park before dark whether they are attending a stargazing program or are observing on their own.
How Meteor Showers Work is scheduled for 7:30 to 8 p.m. all three days. Join park staff for a short, fun, interactive activity that helps explain where the Perseid meteor shower comes from. This game provides an introduction to this weekend’s Perseid meteor shower and is a great way to ease into the Night Sky Tour.
The Night Sky Tour: Perseid Meteor Shower follows from 9-9:45 p.m. The Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend. While the best meteor viewing will occur after midnight, come explore the constellations in the night sky through a laser-guided tour led by park staff. Listen as the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky are recounted.
Afterward, is Through Our Telescopes: From Saturn to Stars. Each night, under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour of the night sky that focuses on Saturn, double stars, and possibly a nebula or two from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. Telescopes are on a first-come, first-served basis subject to park staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations.
The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.
All programs will be canceled in the event of rain or thunder. Registration is encouraged but not required. All registered participants will receive an email if a program has to be canceled or modified due to weather, etc.
Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park for park programs.
Questions? Call (814) 435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.