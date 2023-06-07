COUDERSPORT — In-person programs are this Friday, June 9 and this Saturday, June 10 at Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport. The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.
Star gazing programs are in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area. Though registration is not required, some programs do encourage it. To register, go to https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park for park programs. Registration is encouraged but not required for free in-person programs. The public may choose to register because they will receive an email if a program is canceled or modified due to weather, etc.
Both Friday and Saturday, experience the wonder of the night sky at Cherry Springs through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff. Explore the star formation of the Summer Triangle and the area of the sky near Virgo, the maiden. Listen as the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky are recounted. Learn about the park's history, current use, and the importance of dark night skies. The Night Sky Tour: The Maiden and the Summer Triangle goes from 9:15 to 10 p.m. Registration is encouraged, but not required.
After the Night Sky Tour, have a telescope ready, and under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour of the night sky. Look through park telescopes at some of the hidden wonders of the night sky and search for double-stars and other features tucked into well-known constellations. Through Our Telescopes: Hidden in Plain Sight takes place from 10:15 to 11 p.m. No preregistration required. Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-served basis for the time listed, subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations.
Arriving early for one of the programs above? Not a problem.
On Friday, from 8 to 8:45 p.m. Park in the gravel lot for the Night Sky Public Viewing Area for the Park Welcome & Walking Tour. Meet park staff at the kiosk near the restroom to go on a short, guided walk of less than a mile on mostly level terrain to learn about park facilities' past, present and future. All ages welcome. Registration is not required.
Or, on Saturday, from 8 to 8:45 p.m., enjoy the Nature at Night program. Park in the gravel lot for the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Join park staff for a family-friendly Nature at Night program featuring fascinating creatures that enjoy the night as much as people do. Possible topics include: fireflies, owls, bats, black bears and more. Those with questions or want to know when a specific topic or animal will be featured during a Nature at Night program can email cherryspringsee@pa.gov or call the park office at (814) 435-1037. Registration is not required.
Questions about any of the programs this weekend or the park can be directed to (814) 435-1037 or sent via email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.