COUDERSPORT — Two free programs, a Woodcock Walk and the Through Our Telescopes: Moon Watch will be held this Saturday, May 6 at Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road in Coudersport. The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.
The Woodcock Walk will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Attendees will learn about the woodcock, also known as the timberdoodle, bogsucker and labrador twister and then try to catch a glimpse of this bird’s springtime courtship displays.
After a short talk by park staff about the woodcock's unique adaptations and peculiar rituals, there will be a one to two mile walk on level ground along the edges of the field in search of woodcocks performing their sky dance. Other creatures may be seen along the way. Be sure to wear suitable shoes for walking on potentially damp mowed grass.
The next program, Through Our Telescopes: Moon Watch is planned from 10 to 10:45 p.m. on Saturday evening. Join park staff and volunteers and go on an amazing telescope tour of the moon's surface. Explore the diverse natural landscape of Earth’s moon, including highlands and volcanic plains, and where moon mission landings took place.
Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for the time listed. Availability is subject to staff/volunteer availability, weather conditions, and crowd size limitations. Telescopes will not be available in the event of significant cloud-cover.
Programs will be canceled in the event of rain or thunder.
Those participating are invited to park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area. Since seating is limited and spring nights are chilly, those attending may want to bring a chair and/or blanket. Park staff requests pets be left at home.
All park programs, including these two on Saturday, are held in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area.
Visitors may observe on their own at the park without attending a program but all should arrive before dark.
Registration for these two programs is encouraged but not required.
The public may choose to register. Registered participants will receive an email if a program is canceled or modified due to weather, etc. Register for either, or both programs, at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park.
For more information, call (814) 435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.