COUDERSPORT — Cherry Springs State Park will offer two free programs Saturday, April 29, starting at 7 p.m. Celebrate Astronomy Day with yard games and a Night Sky Tour at the park, located at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, in Coudersport. The park is 12 miles from U.S. Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via State Route 44.
All park programs occur in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area. Since seating is limited and spring nights are chilly, those attending may want to bring a chair and/or blanket.
Programs will be canceled in the event of rain or thunder. Telescopes will not be available in the event of significant cloud-cover.
Registration is encouraged but not required, however, the public may choose to register. Registered participants will receive an email if a program is canceled or modified due to weather, etc.
Celebrate Astronomy Day! Launch into Space Yard Games, from 7-7:45 p.m. Saturday. Join park educators for astronomy-themed educational yard games. These games will provide an introduction to astronomy and are a great way to ease into the Night Sky Tour that follows. Registration is not required for this fun, family-friendly free event.
Night Sky Tour — “Goodbye Orion, Hello Planets,” from 8:30-9:15 p.m. Saturday. Join park educators for a laser-guided tour of the sky in springtime. During the presentation get the last looks at Orion until fall and observe the planets Mars and Venus. Listen as staff members recount the legends and myths surrounding the mysterious patterns in the sky.
Register for park programs at
https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park.
If there are any questions concerning the events, call (814) 435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.