COUDERSPORT — Free in-person programs are scheduled to be held this Friday and Saturday at Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Springs Road. The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.
Stargazing programs are all held in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area. Since seating is limited and nights can be chilly, those attending may want to bring a chair and/or blanket.
Programs will be canceled in the event of rain, or thunder. Telescopes will not be available if there is significant cloud-cover. Check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric for 48-hour forecasts of cloud cover and viewing conditions.
All visitors should arrive before dark, including those who plan to observe the night sky on their own and are asked to leave pets at home.
Registration is encouraged but not required for free in-person programs. People who choose to register will receive an email if a program is canceled or modified due to weather, etc.
Upcoming programs at the park include:
A Park Welcome and Walking Tour will be held from 8 to 8:45 p.m. Friday. Early birds arriving for the Night Sky Program should meet park staff at the kiosk by the Night Sky Public Viewing Area to go on a short, guided walk of park facilities, learning about their past, present and future. The kiosk is next to the restrooms near the gravel lot. All ages are welcome. Expect to walk less than a mile on mostly level terrain.
The next schedule program is Launch Into Space — Yard Games from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Saturday. Launch into space by joining park staff for astronomy-themed educational yard games. These fun, family-friendly, free games will provide an intro to astronomy and are a great way to ease into the Night Sky Tour program.
The next event on the Cherry Spring State Park calendar is Nature at Night from 8 to 8:45 Saturday. Park guests arriving early for this program are invited to join park staff for a family-friendly Nature at Night Program that features fascinating creatures. Possible topics are: fireflies, owls bats, black bears and more.
The next program, Night Sky Tour — Intro to the Summer Sky, will be held from 9:15 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Experience the wonder of a starry night at Cherry Springs State Park during a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff that is great for beginners. Learn how to find the Big Dipper and the North Star and a few key summer constellations. Listen as staff recounts the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky. Learn about park history, current use and the importance of dark night skies.
The final program scheduled this weekend at the park is Through Our Telescopes: Hidden in Plain Sight to be held from 10:15 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Under the guidance of park volunteers and staff, embark on an amazing telescope tour of the night sky. Look through park telescopes at some of the hidden wonders of the night sky, searching for double-stars and other features tucked into well-known constellations.
For July, staff may even bring out a larger telescope. Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-served basis for the time listed subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions and crowd size limitations.
Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park for park programs. Questions? Call (814) 435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov.