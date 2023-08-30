COUDERSPORT — Free, in-person programs are being held Friday and Saturday at Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road.
The park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44.
Stargazing programs are in the Night Sky Public Viewing Area. Park in the gravel lot and follow the walkway next to the restrooms to the seating area.
The park welcome and walking tour is at 7 p.m. Friday. Arriving early for a Night Sky program? At 7 p.m. this Friday, meet at the kiosk by the Night Sky Public Viewing Area to join park staff for a short, guided, 45-minute walk of park facilities, learning about their past, present and future. Expect to walk less than a mile on mostly level terrain. The kiosk is next to the restrooms near the gravel lot. All ages are welcome.
From 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, take part in the Owl Prowl. After a half-hour presentation exploring owl traits and identification from 7:30 to 8 p.m. hit the trail with park staff to listen and look for owls. Be prepared to silently stand still at times since owls can be a little shy. Wear suitable footwear for potentially damp grass and bring a red-light flashlight. The walk will be about 1 mile over mostly level grass and gravel surfaces.
A laser-guided night sky tour of the late summer sky, conducted by park staff, will be held 8:30 to 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Explore the constellations of Ursa Major (Big Bear, containing the Big Dipper) and Pegasus. Listen as staff recount the legends and myths surrounding these mysterious patterns in the sky. Learn about park history, current use and the importance of dark night skies.
The program “Through our telescopes: moon and planet watch” will be guided by park volunteers and staff. Embark on a telescope tour of the night sky set 9:15 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, focused on Saturn and the moon. Telescopes are available on a first-come, first-serve basis subject to staff and volunteer availability, weather conditions and crowd size.
Check the Clear Sky Chart or Astrospheric forecasts for cloud cover and viewing conditions. Leave pets at home.
All visitors should arrive at the park before dark whether they are attending a stargazing program or observing on their own.
All programs will be canceled in the event of rain or thunder.
Registration is encouraged, but not required. Registration sets up an email alert if the program has to be canceled or modified. Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park for park programs. Call (814) 435-1037 or email cherryspringsee@pa.gov for more information.