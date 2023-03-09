HARRISBURG — Sunday is Charter Day, when King Charles II granted William Penn the charter to found the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
To celebrate Pennsylvania’s 342nd birthday, the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum will be offering free admission, as well as guided tours of its facilities and exhibits.
There will be an apple fritter making demonstration in the Mess Hall from 11:30 a.m. until the supplies are gone.
For more information, call the museum at 1-814-435-2652.
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) will celebrate the commonwealth’s 342nd birthday with a rare display of William Penn’s original charter at The State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg.
Admission to The State Museum is free on Charter Day, Sunday, March 12 only, and includes visits to the Planetarium, the Curiosity Connection and galleries. Free timed tickets are required for the Planetarium and the Curiosity Connection. Quantities are limited.
Free admission will be offered to many of the historic sites and museums along the Pennsylvania Trails of History.
Other participating historic sites and museums include: Brandywine Battlefield Park, Chadds Ford; Bushy Run Battlefield, Jeannette; Conrad Weiser Homestead, Womelsdorf; Cornwall Iron Furnace, Cornwall; Daniel Boone Homestead, Birdsboro; Drake Well Museum, Titusville; Eckley Miners’ Village, Weatherly; Ephrata Cloister, Ephrata; Fort Pitt Museum, Pittsburgh; Graeme Park, Horsham; Joseph Priestley House, Northumberland; Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, Lancaster; Pennsbury Manor, Morrisville; Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum, Scranton; Pennsylvania Military Museum, Boalsburg; Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, Strasburg; and Somerset Historical Center, Somerset.
The Pennsylvania Trails of History comprises museums and historic sites administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, organized along four theme-based “trails” crossing the commonwealth: Military History, Industrial Heritage, Historic Homes, and Rural Farm & Village.