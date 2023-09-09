It seems like lately, more charges of possession of unstamped cigarettes are being filed by Pennsylvania State Police. Why is the charge more prevalent?
The Era spoke to Lewis Run-based state police station commander Sgt. James Reed to shed some light on the issue.
“We’re doing our jobs looking for it,” he said, but explained there’s no real crackdown happening. “When the guys are out, they are definitely looking at it. If there’s a whole lot of cigarettes in a vehicle in plain view, they will inquire about it.”
By law, each Pennsylvanian may possess up to one carton of cigarettes not bearing PA cigarette tax stamps. However, the purchaser is still responsible for paying Pennsylvania cigarette and use taxes on those out-of-state cigarettes.
The proximity to the Allegany Territory of the Seneca Nation of New York in Salamanca, N.Y., is the most likely answer as to where the cigarettes are being purchased. Because the Nation is sovereign, cigarettes there do not include the New York tax of $4.35 per pack, so prices are notoriously low.
Reed said those cheap cigarettes are a big draw in a time of inflation and high costs.
“I think the price of a pack is two or three dollars. In a store here a pack is now nine or ten dollars. A carton up there is around thirty dollars, down here it could be over a hundred dollars,” Reed said. “I think people are trying to cut costs.”
The problem?
It’s not legal.
Cases in district court lately have been for people from outside of the area, like Altoona. At times, there may be a few cartons, other times there might be a hundred or more.
“It’s not for personal use,” Reed said. “They are trying to make a profit.”
He provided The Era with a Pennsylvania Department of Revenue pamphlet about the tobacco tax and cigarette tax evasion. The taxes on cigarettes in Pennsylvania are used for Children’s Health Insurance Program Fund (CHIP), healthcare initiatives and farmland preservation.
The current cigarette tax rate in PA is $2.60 per pack and $4.60 per pack in Philadelphia County.
What’s supposed to happen when someone buys unstamped cigarettes, the pamphlet indicated, is that a consumer “must complete a Consumer Cigarette Use/Excise Tax return (REV-793) and submit it to the state,” paying what would be the Pennsylvania tax on the cigarettes.
Bringing the unstamped cigarettes here is not only illegal, it’s also unfair competition to businesses that are following the law, Reed indicated. “The gas stations here are doing it by the book.”
Of the habit itself, he added, “It’s expensive and unhealthy.”
And it might lead to problems with the law. According to the Department of Revenue, possessing one to five cartons of unstamped cigarettes could lead to a $300 fine and/or up to 90 days in jail. Selling one or more packs of unstamped cigarettes could lead to a fine of $100 to $1,000 and up to 60 days in jail.
There are also stipulations that might even lead to the seizure of one’s vehicle — “A vehicle or vending machine containing more than 10 cartons of unstamped cigarettes or $500 or more of Other Tobacco Products, or a vehicle containing more than one carton of cigarettes or $50 or more of OTP – if the driver/owner had a previous conviction of the illegal sale, possession or transportation of that product.”