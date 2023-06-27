SMETHPORT — Charges from the May raid of an Eldred home seeking a fugitive from justice were bound to court Monday against Timothy Bottorf.
Bottorf, 42, who had been living at the Main Street, Eldred residence, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for failing to appear at trial April 11 in McKean County Court on charges relating to a robbery. The charges from this arrest were flight to avoid trial and two counts of possessing a firearm when prohibited from doing so.
A traffic stop in Bradford in May led police to raid the home, based on a tip from the driver that Bottorf was there and his girlfriend, Sarah Waid, was selling drugs, according to the criminal complaint.
Police raided the home and found the couple hiding inside. Also found in the home were drugs, an AR-15 style rifle, drug paraphernalia, surveillance cameras, cash and other items, the complaint stated. Waid was charged for those items.
The hearing was held before District Judge Bill Todd in Smethport. Bottorf was represented by St. Marys attorney Christopher Martini.
Bottorf remains incarcerated on $600,000 bail.
The April 11 trial was for charges of robbery with a threat of immediate bodily injury, theft, receiving stolen property and simple assault for an alleged incident Feb. 20, 2022 in Bradford.
According to the criminal complaint, at 7:49 p.m. Feb. 20, police were dispatched to the Uni Mart in Bradford for a robbery. Police were given a description of the male, and told he maced the clerk and took a bag containing money. The employee said she wasn’t able to see the suspect’s face, but knew it was “Timmy,” a guy who stopped at the store often. She said when he entered the store, he went to the slot machine like he did every day and pulled out a scratch-off ticket. He scratched the ticket, then got up and went to the bathroom. When he realized the bathroom was locked, he asked the clerk for the key. She walked over to give him the key when he turned and sprayed her with mace. He ran past her, went behind the counter, grabbed a bag that was for the Pennsylvania Lottery which contained about $1,514, and ran out the door, heading south through the parking lot, the complaint stated.
Later, when the employee was at Bradford City Police Station for an interview, she identified Bottorf from a photo lineup. City surveillance cameras showed Bottorf running through the parking lot to Elm Street, where he entered another parking lot, got into a silver Ford SUV and left the scene, traveling south down Congress Street, the complaint stated.
He was ultimately captured in Westmoreland County. He had been in McKean County Jail on $150,000 bail, which was posted March 24 through a bail bondsman.
After that, he failed to show in McKean County Court for his trial in April, in violation of his bail. A hearing on the McKean County District Attorney’s motion for Bottorf’s bail to be forfeited is scheduled for today in McKean County Court.