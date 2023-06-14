Chapel Ridge in Bradford has planned to kick off summer with a week packed full of entertainment for residents and their guests in celebration of Personal Care Home Week.
Beginning Sunday, Father’s Day, folks are encouraged to come visit with their fathers at 1:30 p.m. to enjoy ax throwing and root beers. Later, at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Rick Steves will provide a Scandinavian Tour. The fun does not stop there — each day of the week has different activities to celebrate the nursing home by having a good time.
On Monday, June 19, the theme for the day is “God Bless America,” with a cornhole tournament planned for 10 a.m. on the patio; an 11:30 a.m. hot dog roast — also on the patio; a 1 p.m. session on Skype; a 1:30 p.m. art class with Julie Mader; and at 3:30 p.m. a t-ball game will be played by staff while individuals enjoy refreshments in the grass while watching. Also, on Monday, at 11 a.m. a shopping and banking session will be held.
Tuesday has been dubbed Bon Voyage en France day at Chapel Ridge with an imagination vacation to France at 10 a.m.; devotional reading at 2 p.m.; a wine tasting with charcuterie board at 3:30 p.m.; and the night will be complete after a 6:30 p.m. concert in the front parking lot with a performance by Glenn Colton.
Wednesday, individuals and staff at Chapel Ridge will celebrate a Royal Summer in England, or at least pretend, with a gardening with Debbie event at 10 a.m. followed by a 2 p.m. Imagination vacation to England with Traditional English Tea. Also, on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. a golf event will be hosted, as well as a 4:15 p.m. stroll with the Walking Club.
“My Big Fat Greek Summer,” is the theme on Thursday, beginning with a 10 a.m. Imagination vacation to Greece. Also, at 10 a.m. a Pokeno event will be held. In the afternoon Thursday, there is a Rosary gathering planned for 1:30 p.m.; a 1:30 p.m. art class with Mader; and at 3:30 p.m. a basketball event with refreshments will be held. At 6:30 p.m., “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” will be shown in the parlor.
On Friday, the final day of festivities for the Personal Care Home Week of 2023, the theme is Oh, Canada. The day will begin at 10 a.m. with an Imagination vacation to Canada with Tim Horton’s coffee and donuts, then at 11 a.m. a shopping and banking event will be conducted. In the afternoon, at 2 p.m. music will be offered by Grant Orris followed by a 3:30 p.m. exercise group.
For more information about the week’s planned activities, call (814) 368-8499.