Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center presented a check for $650 to Joe Doriguzzi from the Friendship Table in Bradford this week. During the Missoula Children’s Theatre Workshop this summer students had the opportunity to give back to the community with their annual “Change Making Change” campaign, collecting spare change to help the local non-profit provide critical services by feeding the hungry in a rural community. Pictured are members of BCPAC's Arts in Education team Erika Close, Gretchen Henneman and Connie Shanks, along with Doriguzzi, Harrijane Moore and Tracey VanGorder from the Friendship Table.

Tags

Local & Social