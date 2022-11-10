The Bradford Area Human Resource Professional group will meet at the Marilyn Horne Conference Room at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Participants can also attend virtually.
This month, the group has guest speaker, Attorney Mark Kuhar, from the law firm MacDonald, Illig, Jones & Britton LLP, a business law firm in existence for 125 years. Kuhar has worked in business law for many years, and works with several local businesses including American Refining Group. He will speak on the topic of “Best Practices for Dealing with Employee Misconduct and Poor Performance.”