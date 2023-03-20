The Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce (Chamber or BACC) will hold its Annual Meeting and Awards Celebration on May 4 at the Pennhills Club.
The public is invited to submit nominations for awards today through April 3. The annual awards provide an opportunity to recognize important businesses and community members who have a positive impact on the community. The award categories include:
Exemplary Business Award: The Exemplary business award is given to a BACC member in good standing who has been operating for five years or more. Nominees demonstrate criteria such as innovative and or quality product and services, provide exemplary customer service, demonstrate economic support of the Bradford business community or exhibit sustainability and longevity. This may include manufacturing, industrial, tourism, hospitality, retail, non-profit, church or charitable organization. Past winners include Northwest Bank, Futures Rehabilitation, B&T Building Services, Graham’s Greenhouse & Landscaping, Dexter’s Service & Collision.
Community & Spirit Award: The Community & Spirit Award goes to a person or organization who is actively involved in the Bradford area community and shows exemplary service through volunteer activities that benefit the Bradford area. Past winners include Christy Graham, Tim & Kristin Asinger, United Way of Bradford Area, Bradford Ecumenical Home and Beacon Light Behavioral Health Services.
Legacy Award and Small Business Award: The Legacy award goes to a nominee who has been a long-standing champion of the Bradford area, who has been making an impact on the overall community related to service, resilience, economic wellbeing or hometown charm for ten years or more. Past recipients have included Francie Ambuske, Dr. Steven Hardin, Bradford Landmark Society, Oak Hill Cemetery, Father Leo Gallina and the Bradford Era.
Small Business/Entrepreneur Award: The Small Business/Entrepreneur award nominee must be an active BACC member who has been operating for two years or more in the Bradford area. They have less than 25 employees and demonstrate an entrepreneurial spirit creating a sustainable, positive impact on the Bradford Community. Types of business may include small shops, restaurants, food trucks, salon, professional services, etc. Last year’s winner was Country Charm.
The Chamber seeks nominations from the community and chamber members, then asks Chamber members and their representees to vote on the final winner.
If looking for ideas or want to confirm a potential nominee is a Chamber member visit: bradfordchamber.com click on visit Bradford and then Business Directory to find a list of Chamber Members. Or, reach out to the Chamber at (814) 368-7115 with any questions.
Nominations can be completed online at bradfordchamber.com on the Annual Meeting and Awards page. The nomination form attachment is in the Friday electronic newsletter, sign up to receive one on the website. Email and in-person nominations are also accepted. The Chamber address is 62 Main St. in Bradford.
Nominations are due by midnight, April 3.
Voting will take place from April 3 — 10 and nominees will be publicly announced during that time.