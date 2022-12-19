It wasn’t long after the first oil fields in Bradford were first drilled in 1871 that the Bradford area was considered “Oil Gold,” and folks began to flock to the area. So it is no surprise that on Dec. 18, 1882 the Bradford Chamber of Commerce began as the Bradford Board of Trade, under the presidential leadership of Lewis Emery.
Although Lewis Emery Jr. may have had a bit more reach on historical remembrance across the United States as a whole — it was his father who should be credited with the entrepreneurial spirit to extend a hand to other Bradford businesses to form the Board of Trade which was designed to “advance the prosperity of the city” and “help to cope with the drain upon population and resources.”
140 years later and the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) and staff members Heidi Scrivo-Passmore, executive director and Casselyn Kervin, executive assistant, continue to honor the original goals and traditions as Emery himself.
As evident from the above quoted text from a 1924 article about the Board of Trade in The Bradford Era, the current identified mission of the Chamber is very similar to the original traditions. It states, “BACC focuses on promoting and supporting our business community, advancing the economic welfare of the Bradford area while promoting the welfare of the citizens of the Bradford Area.”
The Era article from the May 6, 1924 edition also mentioned finding ways to cope with a drain in the population and resources. This is even more evidence of similarity between the original ideals of the group’s formation and the role they continue to play 140 years later — as today’s Chamber has worked tirelessly over the past few years on those exact issues while helping the community businesses cope with the Pandemic.
According to Passmore, an important part of any organization which has existed successfully for 140 years is their board of directors. A business’ Board of Directors provides stability while following the by-laws which supply the organizational structure necessary to allow any program or business to flourish.
“Hundreds of area residents have made an impact on our community through their service on the board of directors,” said Passmore.
Another important tradition created and yearly recognized are the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards presentation. The annual event provides an exceptional platform “to recognize those people in our community who have made significant contributions to our business community, our non-profit community and the overall community spirit of Bradford,” explained Passmore.
The 1924 Era article concerning Bradford’s history continued on to explain that Bradford’s “Board of Trade [BACC] has aimed to make Bradford permanent and to generate among its people some enthusiastic appreciation of its advantages, its salubrious [healthy] climate, pure water, beautiful landscape, interurban location, excellent school system, its numerous churches, daily newspaper, public institutions, library, historical society, hospital and training school, humane society, its public forum [Pompelon Club], its Children’s Home and its metropolitan theatre.”
Officially 140 years later and the BACC is still providing the same traditional service to values as when their affiliation was formed in 1882, which is evident in the fact that Bradford’s communities still show “enthusiastic appreciation” for all the listed advantages of a 1924’s City of Bradford and all the added benefits to the city since that article was written.
For more information about the Bradford Area Chamber and their Annual Awards presentations, follow https://www.bradfordareachamber.com/ and sign-up for their monthly newsletter for their most updated news and events.