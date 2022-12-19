It wasn’t long after the first oil fields in Bradford were first drilled in 1871 that the Bradford area was considered “Oil Gold,” and folks began to flock to the area. So it is no surprise that on Dec. 18, 1882 the Bradford Chamber of Commerce began as the Bradford Board of Trade, under the presidential leadership of Lewis Emery.

Although Lewis Emery Jr. may have had a bit more reach on historical remembrance across the United States as a whole — it was his father who should be credited with the entrepreneurial spirit to extend a hand to other Bradford businesses to form the Board of Trade which was designed to “advance the prosperity of the city” and “help to cope with the drain upon population and resources.”

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos