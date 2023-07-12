ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — The Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce recently announced the headliners for the 24th annual Jazz & Blues Weekend, set for July 28, 29 and 30. Those who love good music will enjoy listening to Epic Eagles-The Definitive Eagles Tribute on Saturday, and Mark Mazur Little Big Band on Sunday.
Both concerts will take place on the Winery of Ellicottville Outdoor Stage, Monroe Street. Add in over a dozen other live performances in many of Ellicottville’s bars and restaurants, and folks have enough tunes to keep their feet moving all weekend long. The best part: it’s all FREE.
The first of the headliners, the Epic Eagles, are a group of five musicians that showcase an epic performance of Eagles’s timeless music and Don Henley from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 29. Audiences can expect to hear some of the Eagles’ biggest hit songs including Hotel California, One of These Nights, Life in the Fast Lane, Desperado, Dirty Laundry, New Kid In Town, Take It Easy, The Boys Of Summer, and more. Epic Eagles is made up of singer Dean Young, multi-instrumentalist Mike Alonzo, drummer Jeff Salem, Dan Bohemia on bass and keys, and Frank Karen on guitar/vocals. Experience and relive an era gone by as it continues into the next millennium.
The next band to entertain attendees will be the Mark Mazur Little Big Band, a 10-piece band playing everything from smooth jazz to contemporary easy-listening and American standards. The band features vocals by Lisa Christie, formerly Miss America 1997-1998 and Mrs. NY United States 2011 and 2013. She can belt out tunes from the likes of Anita Baker and Whitney Houston, has been performing with Mark Mazur for 15 years. (Some of the band members have been together for over 40 years, having actually been in high school together.) Mazur himself plays keyboard/piano and also provides vocals. There is a full brass section, vibraphones, full rhythm section with rhythm guitar, drums, bass and more.
Guests are encouraged to kick up their heels and dance along. With an outdoor stage on a closed off street and the energetic atmosphere that Ellicottville is known so well for, this concert will surely be a highlight of the weekend. Mazur’ Little Big Band takes the stage at 1 p.m. on July 30.