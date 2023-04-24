The Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the Annual Meeting & Award Presentation on May 4 at Pennhills Club.
The event includes the presentation of five annual awards to the Bradford community. The five awards include: Exemplary Business, Community & Spirit, Director’s Award, Small Business and Legacy Award.
This year’s award recipients are as follows: Exemplary Business Award will go to Zippo Manufacturing; Small Business Award will go to Pizza Napoli; Community & Spirit will go to the Staff & Participants of Futures Rehabilitation Center; Director’s Award will be given to Debbie Price and Legacy Award will go to Mick Marshall.
“We asked the community to present us with nominations for the annual awards and they came through. We were presented with a wonderful list of businesses, citizens and organizations who contribute to this great community through their hard work, volunteerism and community spirit,” stated Barb Kervin, board president.
Chamber officials expressed gratitude to members for supporting the event, including signature sponsor Zippo Manufacturing, platinum sponsor Blaisdell Foundation and gold sponsors Northwest Bank and American Refining Group. Each award recipient will receive an original Case knife compliments of Case Knives.
Tickets are still available for the event. Go to bradfordchamber.com to purchase tickets or call the chamber at 814-368-7115. Tickets are $55 per person or $110 for two. The event on May 4 will have social hour starting at 5:30 and presentations at 6:30 p.m..