STATE COLLEGE (TNS) — Centre County prosecutors will not file more charges in connection with a violent confrontation outside a planned appearance by the Proud Boys founder last fall, county District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said.

Penn State University police concluded their investigation into the Oct. 24 incident, the University Police and Public Safety unit confirmed this month. Anti-racist demonstrators clashed with counter-protesters who appeared to support the Proud Boys, a far-right organization that the FBI links to white nationalism.

