STATE COLLEGE (TNS) — Centre County prosecutors will not file more charges in connection with a violent confrontation outside a planned appearance by the Proud Boys founder last fall, county District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said.
Penn State University police concluded their investigation into the Oct. 24 incident, the University Police and Public Safety unit confirmed this month. Anti-racist demonstrators clashed with counter-protesters who appeared to support the Proud Boys, a far-right organization that the FBI links to white nationalism.
A student group had invited Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes to speak on the University Park campus. Penn State canceled the event shortly before its scheduled start, citing a threat of escalating violence.
Police on horseback responded outside the Thomas Building, where Mr. McInnes was to have appeared. Some apparent counter-protesters sprayed a chemical irritant that struck some student demonstrators, according to witness accounts shared with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and video clips circulated via social media. Observers described — and the clips show — a chaotic scene of verbal taunts, physical provocations and screamed insults.
Penn State student Bram Woolley, 23, of Allentown, who demonstrated against the speaking engagement, is the only person known to have been arrested in connection with the conflict. Authorities charged him with disorderly conduct, trespassing and failure to disperse, alleging that police asked him to move 10 times before his arrest.
A Penn State police spokeswoman referred questions to Mr. Cantorna, who said his office would not be filing additional charges related to the Oct. 24 events. He declined to make additional comments this week.
Mr. Woolley is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 18 under an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition proceeding, according to court records. His attorney declined comment Thursday; Mr. Woolley did not respond to a message seeking comment.
First-time offenders may have charges dismissed and their arrest records expunged under the ARD program.