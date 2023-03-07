An analysis by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania has shown that the number of deaths from drug overdoses may be declining in rural areas.
The study comes with a caveat — data used was from Overdose Information Network, supplied by 652 law enforcement and some emergency response agencies in the state; not all responded. There are 1,207 law enforcement agencies in the state.
“Pennsylvania, like all states, continues to experience an opioid crisis. When the Center held its first public hearing on heroin/opioids in 2014, there was hope that this crisis would eventually end. However, the crisis continues,” read a summary of the progress report.
There is room for optimism, the report noted, as the Pennsylvania State Police’s Overdose Information Network (ODIN) showed improvements from 2021 to 2022.
During that time frame, there was a 16% decrease in the overall number of reported rural overdoses, and a 23% decrease in the number of reported rural overdoses that resulted in death.
There was a 28% decrease in reported rural overdoses among those under the age of 30 as well, the report noted.
“Despite these positive trends, there continues to be areas of concern, especially when comparing rural and urban reported overdoses,” the report said. In 2022, “29 percent of reported rural victims had fentanyl present at the overdose scene compared to 25 percent of urban victims; 66 percent of reported rural victims were transported to a hospital or treatment facility after the overdose compared to 73 percent of reported urban victims; and 60 percent of reported rural overdose victims received naloxone compared to 64 percent of reported urban victims.”
With the reported data, the statewide overdose rate was 36.2 overdoses per 100,000 people. In McKean County, the data showed 29.7, and in Potter County, 12.2. None were reported for Cameron County.
However, Elk County was well above the statewide average with a reported 87.1 overdoses per 100,000 people.
Elk County’s was the highest in the immediate area, with Warren County reporting 41.5, Clearfield at 65.8, Clarion at 45.6 and Jefferson at 29.2.
“Per capita, the highest number of overdoses were reported in Erie, Columbia, Fulton, and Cambria counties, each with more than 100 overdoses per 100,000 residents,” the report stated.
The survival rate for urban overdose victims was better than it was for rural victims. Data showed in 2022, “24 percent of reported rural overdose victims died and 76 percent survived. Among reported urban overdose victims, 16 percent died and 84 percent survived.”
The report also highlighted rates of naloxone given to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. In 2022, 60% of reported rural overdose victims received naloxone, while 64% of urban victims did.
Among those who receive the life-saving medication, in rural victims, 10% died and 90% lived, while in urban victims, 7% died and 93% lived.
“In 2022, after receiving naloxone, 47 percent of reported rural victims and 62 percent of reported urban victims were transported to a hospital,” the report read. “From 2019 to 2022, the percent of reported rural victims refusing treatment increased 12 percentage points. Among reported urban victims, there was a decrease of 4 percentage points of those refusing treatment. Among rural victims that refused treatment, most (70 percent) were male, between the ages of 30 and 49.”
The demographics of overdose victims in rural areas are changing, too, the report showed.
“From 2018 to 2022, rural reported victims have gotten older, while the ages of urban victims have changed very little.”
A public hearing on new developments in the opioid/substance use disorder crisis in Pennsylvania has been set to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Main Capitol Building, Room 8E-B in Harrisburg. It will be livestreamed at https://www.pasen.gov/Video/8e.cfm?room=b