In this Nov. 30, 2021, photo, syringes and vials of Naloxone are shown during the media tour of the supervised drug injection site OnPoint, in New York.

In this Nov. 30, 2021, photo, syringes and vials of Naloxone are shown during the media tour of the supervised drug injection site OnPoint, in New York.

 Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

An analysis by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania has shown that the number of deaths from drug overdoses may be declining in rural areas.

The study comes with a caveat — data used was from Overdose Information Network, supplied by 652 law enforcement and some emergency response agencies in the state; not all responded. There are 1,207 law enforcement agencies in the state.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social