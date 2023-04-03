SMETHPORT — President Judge John H. Pavlock has ordered the suppression of a cell phone and any evidence it contained in the homicide case against Frederick “Ricky” Camejo Jr.
Citing what he called the “four corners” rule, the judge ruled during a hearing last week. Pavlock began with a simple question regarding the cell phone, “Is there evidence on the phone?” To which District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer stated there was and that there had been two warrants executed, one for the phone and one for the search of the phone.
Shaffer called Bradford City Police Officer Joshua Frederoski to the stand; defense attorney Justin Panighetti objected due to relevance. Shaffer explained that the defense claimed facts were omitted and there was incorrect information on the warrants, which from the state’s position was not true.
Frederoski took the stand and confirmed that he was the officer who prepared the warrants based on information provided by other officers.
Both Pavlock and Panighetti expressed concern over the four corners of the warrant — only what is in the search warrant affidavit may be considered in determining whether probable cause exists in order to issue the warrant — although there are a couple of exceptions.
Shaffer argued there were exigent circumstances. She explained to the court that Camejo’s wife had told officers on the scene the night of the shooting incident that took the life of Edward Fomby of Buffalo, N.Y., that the surveillance system recorded everything, but later stated the system failed and was disconnected. An officer noticed the woman on her cell phone and asked if he could see about helping her get the video.
Pavlock stated he would not be ruling on exigent circumstances during Wednesday’s hearing because neither he nor the defense had prepared for such action.
The motion by the defense to suppress the cell phone and its contents was granted. However, Shaffer was told she could file another motion for a hearing on exigent circumstances.
The other motion on file for the hearing concerned the defense’s request for suppression of seized firearms as evidence.
Pavlock determined there was no need to issue an order after listening to Shaffer explain that the commonwealth would not be entering more than the gun used in the incident into evidence.
Shaffer filed a motion that day, after the hearing, to assert that the phone was properly seized and to be able to present testimony.
Camejo has a “last day to plea” hearing scheduled for April 20 in McKean County Court.
Camejo is jailed without bail on charges including homicide, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.
According to the criminal complaint, at 3:02 a.m. May 29, 2022, city police responded to a disturbance involving shots fired at 166 Congress St. Upon arrival, officers found Fomby, who had been shot. Officers secured the scene and detained Camejo, who “stated he was the one that had shot Fomby.”
EMS was called to the scene, and found Fomby, 38, was dead. The McKean County coroner was called to the scene to remove the body. The cause of death was ruled homicide from a gunshot wound to the torso, the complaint stated.
Police said Camejo and Fomby had been engaged in a verbal argument in front of Camejo’s residence. As a result, “Camejo pulled a handgun and fired several shots into the air and across the street with at least one round striking an occupied structure,” the complaint stated.
Camejo then pointed the gun at Fomby, who was on the stairs in front of Camejo’s home as they argued. Fomby turned away, walking down the stairs at which point Camejo fired several shots at him, striking him several times in the upper torso and leg, killing him, the complaint stated.
At the preliminary hearing in the case, video evidence from a home surveillance camera appeared to show Fomby turn from an altercation and flee down stairs before he was shot four times.