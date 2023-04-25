SMETHPORT — Conservation Districts were created in Pennsylvania in 1945 in response to the dust bowl of the 1930s to improve soil and water conservation. County governing bodies became authorized to declare their county a conservation district by a simple majority vote after receiving a petition from the public. Within those counties, a district board of directors was given responsibility for assisting farmers in implementing voluntary erosion control plans.
The first meeting of the McKean County Conservation was held on August 19, 1959 with Russell Comes as Chairman, Paul Ostrander as Vice-Chairman and Helen Engstrom as Secretary-Treasurer.
Conservation districts are much like school districts: both are special purpose subdivisions of state government; both are run by governing bodies of local citizens; both have a great deal of latitude and authority in how they carry out their responsibilities; and both represent local citizens and are responsible to them.
Pennsylvania’s 66 conservation districts are managed by nearly 500 directors who invest their time and talent in their communities’ conservation efforts. Collectively these individuals volunteered their time since 1945 in the creation of the volunteering movement in Pennsylvania.
The powers that are granted by Act 217, the Soil Conservation Law, to the board of directors of a conservation district are far reaching and substantial. They allow for growth and development of the district programs and encourage collaborative efforts in resource management.
“An active, knowledgeable board of district directors and a professional, well-trained staff are the foundation of a successful conservation district”, said Sandy Thompson, District Manager of the McKean County Conservation District. “They are two halves of the whole that must work together to accomplish what’s needed. As a conservation district director, they are a very important member of a far-reaching team.”
District directors come from all walks of life and represent both agricultural and non-agricultural interests. They understand their county’s unique natural features and concerns. Ultimately, the success of conservation districts depends on the efforts of each district’s board of directors. Without their dedication to addressing local problems and overseeing programs, much of what has been accomplished by conservation districts would not have been possible.
In essence, the employees give the conservation district boards a full-time contact for the community that is truly independent and locally controlled. District staff have the role of interacting with legislators, funders, agencies and communities along with the board. Conservation district staff act in the dual role of being the gatekeepers of important programmatic information needed by district boards.
Conservation districts are concerned with the management of land and water resources. Each conservation district is involved in a variety of programs that are developed to fit the district’s specific strategy in meeting the needs of the county.
Much of the success of the District comes from the partnership developed with government agencies, private organizations, businesses and others to accomplish our mission of helping landowners to conserve our natural resources.