KANE — It is officially Spring! As many in the region are getting ready for egg coloring and the Easter Bunny, there is another tradition that involves decorating eggs in a much more elaborate fashion.
Come see for yourself. Be a guest at the Friends Memorial Library at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, as Pysanky artist, Shandra Wilson offers a brief history of the practice of Psyanky making. She will cover all aspects of the intricate art, from traditional methods and beliefs to more modern day techniques and styles. Wilson will also demonstrate the basic method used to create these exquisite Ukrainian Easter eggs. Notice the balance of control needed to make the decorative eggs.
Traditional Ukrainian Easter eggs or “Pysanky” are created by applying layers of wax and dyes to clean egg shells to create visually pleasing and meaningful designs. Design first. On paper then on the egg. Mistakes in dye cannot be corrected, everything starts with planning and in pencil before the wax and dye sessions begin. It can be a slow process, depending on the intricateness of the pattern, but the end result is amazing.
According to Wilson’s biography information on PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, she is a traditional folk artist. She uses a mix of modern and traditional techniques to decorate Ukrainian Easter Eggs.
Wilson starts by blowing out and cleaning the egg shells. Then, she adds designs using a wax-resist method involving the layering of hot wax and dyes. Once the design is complete, Wilson removes the wax to reveal the finished design.
Traditionally, each component of the design was symbolic and the completed design was meaningful for the artist. In traditional designs, one would look for star rosettes that spread the endless rays of the sun, the color red which is a joyful color, triquetrum (elements in three) which once stood for the divinity, and other symbols of life, luck, and longevity.
Today’s Pysanky artists blend these traditions with more modern color combinations and designs to create one of a kind pieces of art in eggshell form.
Many of Wilson’s completed pieces will be on display. The pieces will also be available for purchase. Wilson’s Pysanky are also sold at The Laughing Owl Press in Kane.
She also offers workshops both for businesses and private groups interested in learning about and trying their hand at pysanky-making.
And, one of those workshops will be offered at the library from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 1. As a follow-up event, Wilson will offer a Pysanky Workshop for those who would like to make one of their own creations.
Space is limited for this workshop. The first 12 to register will secure their seats. The event is for ages 12 and over. All supplies and instructions will be included in the $25 fee.
To register and reserve a seat for the workshop, contact the library at (814) 837-7010 or by email at friendslibrarykanepa@gmail.com. Or, stop in at the library during regular hours of operation to register.