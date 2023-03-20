Pysanky Egg artist Shandra Wilson

Shandra Wilson, shown here, is an artist who creates Ukrainian Easter Eggs in traditional and modern design. She will host a demonstration this week at the library in Kane, and in April there is a workshop scheduled for those who want to make one of their own.

KANE — It is officially Spring! As many in the region are getting ready for egg coloring and the Easter Bunny, there is another tradition that involves decorating eggs in a much more elaborate fashion.

Come see for yourself. Be a guest at the Friends Memorial Library at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, as Pysanky artist, Shandra Wilson offers a brief history of the practice of Psyanky making. She will cover all aspects of the intricate art, from traditional methods and beliefs to more modern day techniques and styles. Wilson will also demonstrate the basic method used to create these exquisite Ukrainian Easter eggs. Notice the balance of control needed to make the decorative eggs.

