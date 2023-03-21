EMPORIUM — Cameron County Youth Outdoor Activities (CCOYA) is working with several local organizations to come together for the annual Stream and Roadside Clean-Up on Sunday, March 26 beginning at noon, meeting at the Cameron railroad bridge.
Organizers are hopeful to have enough volunteers to clean the stream and Route 120 from Emporium to Driftwood and volunteers can choose between the two. To participate in the stream portion of the clean-up you must have a canoe or kayak, and a partner. Each volunteer will be assigned a specific location to work relative to each of the stream and highway groups.
Necessary equipment including gloves, trash bags, and safety vests will be provided to participants.
There will be refreshments available for volunteers at the event.
As always, young people are encouraged to become involved in protecting public outdoor
spaces and keeping the environment clean from artificial waste. This it is a great opportunity to
make a positive impact on town and earn service hours while having fun.
Join in to help make the stream shine before the big Cameron County Canoe and Kayak event on April 9.
Organizations coordinating this event are Sinnemahoning Watershed Association, CCOYA, Mountaineer Search and Rescue, and PennDOT.
To learn more or to join in the fun and be a part of this great event, please contact Taylor Gillette at (814) 562-0421.
Also happening is the annual CCOYA Fishing Event on April 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Spring has finally sprung, and that means it’s almost time for children 14 years of age and under to celebrate the beginning of trout season at the Andrews Farm in Emporium.
Both the stream and pond will be stocked with trout for all kids to have an opportunity to catch fish.
Hot dogs, hamburgers and hot chocolate will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., courtesy of the friendly volunteer staff. All participants of the event are asked to register upon arrival and enter the number of fish caught prior to leaving. This is important for determining how many fish to stock additionally as the season continues.
CCOYA encourages any single parents or guardians that may be unfamiliar with fishing to still bring their child, as there will be plenty of volunteers happy to lend a hand to those who are learning. This is a great opportunity to introduce young people to the lifelong sport of fishing. Kids can also enjoy the inflatable Daisy BB gun range, inflatable S.A.F.E Archery range, and a tent full of other hands-on educational outdoor-based activities free of cost.
Contact Taylor Gillette at (814) 562-0421 for more information.
CCOYA would like to thank the nearly 100 volunteers who have spent time helping the outdoor education group over the last several years. A gathering was held on March 16. Managing Director, Taylor Gillette, former Director, Don Bickford, and Founder, Ron Andrews, wanted to express gratitude on behalf of the organization for the efforts that have built this group into the successful outdoor teaching aid it has become. CCOYA was built on the foundation of teaching youth how to explore an outdoor lifestyle while becoming productive adults, leaders, and stewards of the environment. The undeniable key to success for CCOYA has been maintaining a reliable connection with local community members in Cameron County.
Additionally, a considerable amount of support has come from Cameron County School District,
which has integrated many outdoor related programs into its middle and high school science
classes. Some of the activities CCOYA has collaborated with the school include Trout in the Classroom, pheasant egg hatching projects, Envirothon, and monarch butterfly tagging. Outside of the school district, volunteers have steadily helped with events such as the Spring Trout Fishing Day, Fall Youth Pheasant Hunt, trips to the American Outdoor Show, Farm Show, and numerous educational gatherings with wildlife conservation organizations. CCOYA extends its greatest acknowledgement towards the dependable volunteers who have supported teaching the next generation valuable skills and knowledge on the great outdoors. A final word of the night from Andrews asked everyone to continue seeking fellow volunteers, as more aid creates opportunities to reach more children.
To anyone interested in supporting or learning more about CCOYA, contact Taylor Gillette at (814) 562-0421.