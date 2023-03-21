EMPORIUM — Cameron County Youth Outdoor Activities (CCOYA) is working with several local organizations to come together for the annual Stream and Roadside Clean-Up on Sunday, March 26 beginning at noon, meeting at the Cameron railroad bridge.

Organizers are hopeful to have enough volunteers to clean the stream and Route 120 from Emporium to Driftwood and volunteers can choose between the two. To participate in the stream portion of the clean-up you must have a canoe or kayak, and a partner. Each volunteer will be assigned a specific location to work relative to each of the stream and highway groups.

