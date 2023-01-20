HARRISBURG — Applications for the 2022 Property Tax/Rent Rebate program are now available, and Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) is reminding area residents that free assistance is available through his office.

“There is no need for anyone to pay a for-profit company to apply for the rebate,” Causer said. “I encourage people who are eligible to take advantage of this helpful program, and my office is ready to help file the necessary paperwork at no charge.”

