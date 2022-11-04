HARRISBURG — Legislation sponsored by Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, to end the state’s prohibition on automatic knives was signed into law Thursday by the governor.
“This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Causer said. “It will also benefit knife manufacturers here in the state who have been at a competitive disadvantage with manufacturers in 43 other states where there was no prohibition on these tools.”
Prior law prohibited individuals from repairing, selling, dealing, using or possessing an “offensive weapon.” Included in the definition of an offensive weapon, along with bombs, grenades and machine guns, was automatic knives. The new law authored by Causer simply removes automatic knives from the list of prohibited offensive weapons.
However, someone in possession of an automatic knife with the intent to employ it criminally would still be in violation of the state’s Crimes Code, ensuring there is a mechanism in place to continue to protect the community while also removing an outdated restriction on law-abiding people.
Act 119 of 2022 takes effect in 60 days.