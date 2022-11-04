HARRISBURG — Legislation sponsored by Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, to end the state’s prohibition on automatic knives was signed into law Thursday by the governor.

“This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Causer said. “It will also benefit knife manufacturers here in the state who have been at a competitive disadvantage with manufacturers in 43 other states where there was no prohibition on these tools.”

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos