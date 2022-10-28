Causer MUG

HARRISBURG – The General Assembly has approved and sent to the governor’s desk legislation authored by Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, to end the state’s prohibition on automatic knives.

“Automatic knives are commonly used by outdoor enthusiasts like hunters, boaters and hikers, and by tradespeople like contractors, landscapers and mechanics,” Causer said. “They are legal in 43 states, but not in Pennsylvania. It’s time we get rid of this antiquated law that needlessly infringes on our rights and puts knife manufacturers here at a competitive disadvantage.”

