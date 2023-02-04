Fire and emergency response organizations in Cameron, McKean and Potter counties have been awarded more than $425,000 in grants from the state, Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, announced Friday.
“Our fire and EMS companies across the state, and especially in rural areas like ours, are struggling financially and these grants go a long way toward helping to meet their needs,” Causer said. “We owe a great debt of gratitude to the men and women who work so hard to protect our communities, and I am pleased we can continue to support them with this valuable funding.”
The funding comes from an ongoing grant program created by the Legislature and administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner (OSFC). All funding comes from the proceeds from slot machine gaming, and not General Fund tax revenue.
Since its inception, the program has provided more than $8.2 million in funding to fire and ambulance companies in the three-county area. Projects eligible for funding include construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training, or reduction of existing debt.
Following is a list of local fire and ambulance companies and the amount of their grant awards. All companies that apply and meet requirements outlined by OSFC receive funding. Companies must file a grant agreement with OFSC to receive their grants.
- Cameron County Ambulance Service Inc., Emporium received $10,000.
- Emporium Fire Department Inc. received $11,861.25.
- Mountaineer Search and Rescue, Emporium received $11,861.25.
- Bradford City Fire Department received$10,000 for EMS operations and $15,000 for fire company operations.
- Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department received $15,000.
- Clermont Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Jewett received $11,861.25.
- Corydon Township Volunteer Fire Department, Bradford received $12,598.14.
- Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department received $12,598.14.
- Hilltop Volunteer Fire Department, Cyclone received $12,106.88.
- Kane Volunteer Fire Department received $11,861.25.
- Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, Lewis Run received $12,106.88.
- Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department received– $11,861.25.
- Mount Jewett Area Ambulance Association received $10,000.
- Mount Jewett Volunteer Fire Department received $12,106.88.
- Norwich Township Fire Department, Crosby received $11,861.25
- Otto Township Volunteer Fire Department, Duke Center received $11,861.25.
- Port Allegany Fire Department, Star Hose Company No. 1 received $15,000.
- Port Area Ambulance Service Inc., Port Allegany received $10,000.
- Smethport Fire Department Inc. received $12,045.
- Austin Volunteer Fire Department received $10,000 for EMS operations and $13,335.03 for fire company operations.
- Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association received $10,000.
- Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department received $15,000.
- Gale Hose Company No. 1 Inc., Galeton received $10,000 for EMS services.
- Genesee Volunteer Fire Department Inc. received $10,000 for EMS operations and $11,861.25 for fire company operations.
- Germania Fire Company, Galeton received $11,861.25.
- Goodyear Hose Company No. 1 Inc., Galeton received $12,598.14.
- Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Company, Harrison Valley received $13,826.29.
- Kettle Creek Ambulance Association, Cross Fork received $5,567.
- Kettle Creek Hose Company No. 1, Cross Fork received $11,861.25.
- Roulette Chemical Engine No. 1 Inc. received $10,000 for EMS operations and $12,352.51 for fire company operations.
- Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department received $12,598.14.
- Tri-Town Fire Company, Ulysses received $13,826.29.