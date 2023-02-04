Causer MUG

Rep. Martin Causer

Fire and emergency response organizations in Cameron, McKean and Potter counties have been awarded more than $425,000 in grants from the state, Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, announced Friday.

“Our fire and EMS companies across the state, and especially in rural areas like ours, are struggling financially and these grants go a long way toward helping to meet their needs,” Causer said. “We owe a great debt of gratitude to the men and women who work so hard to protect our communities, and I am pleased we can continue to support them with this valuable funding.”

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos