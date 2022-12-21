HARRISBURG — Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, announced Tuesday a $35,000 grant has been awarded to aid Kane’s revitalization efforts.
Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise (KARE) was awarded the funding for its Façade Grant Program, which is focused on improving existing façades downtown.
“Kane is a great community, and this is an important investment that will help continue the progress being made in the downtown,” Causer said.
The funding was provided through the Keystone Communities Program. Since 2015, the program has funded 247 projects statewide, including façade grants for businesses, accessible housing projects, public infrastructure improvements, and other projects to strengthen communities and downtown districts.
In Kane, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) administers the program.