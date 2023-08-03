Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services, which provides professional counseling and adoption services as well as programs that educate and support individuals of all faiths in northwest Pennsylvania, announced it has been reaccredited by the national Council on Accreditation (COA).
“This is a wonderful a!rmation of our work,” said CEO Dawn Joy. “The COA recognizes our work ‘as a provider that continues to successfully implement high performance standards’ and delivers ‘the highest quality of services to all of its stakeholders.’”
The designation is the result of a process that included self-study, observations and recommendations of peer reviews and an on-site visit.
Among the offerings covered by the accreditation are outpatient drug and alcohol counseling, adoption and pregnancy services, counseling and mental health services and refugee resettlement services. For more information, visit https://www.cccas.org/