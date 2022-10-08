My Portrait Sessions

Sen. Bob Casey

WASHINGTON — On Friday, U.S. Senate Aging Committee Chairman Bob Casey, D-Pa., Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Jon Tester, D-Mont., and House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Mark Takano, D-Calif., sent a letter to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, urging the VA to do more to make the agency’s websites and information technology accessible to people with disabilities.

The Members of Congress called on the VA to accelerate its efforts to remediate long-standing accessibility issues and provide consistent transparency into which of the VA’s websites are not yet accessible.

