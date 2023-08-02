WASHINGTON — Tuesday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-Pa., reminded veterans who were exposed to toxic substances — including burn pits or Agent Orange — during their service to file for full backdated health care benefits under the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act (PACT Act) before the fast-approaching Aug. 9 deadline to receive benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, the day President Joe Biden signed the bill into law.
“Every day, our servicemembers risk their lives to protect the freedom and security of our Nation,” said Senator Casey. “We’ll never be able to fully repay their bravery and sacrifice, but we have a duty to take care of them when they get home, which is why I helped pass the PACT Act to ensure veterans who were exposed to toxic substances get the care they need and deserve. If you are a veteran who is eligible for PACT Act benefits, make sure to submit a claim before the August 9 deadline to access the benefits you earned through your service.”
The PACT Act expanded and extended eligibility for permanent Veterans Affairs (VA) health care and benefits for the millions of veterans, including an estimated 3.5 million post-9/11 veterans, who may have been exposed to burn pits and other toxins during military deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan and surrounding areas. While this law represents the largest expansion of VA benefits in decades, millions of veterans have yet to file their claims.
There is no deadline to file future claims for PACT Act benefits. However, in order to backdate claims and take full advantage of the law, veterans and their survivors need to file a claim by Aug. 9. Most veterans and survivors who apply or submit an “intent to file” by Aug. 9 will have their benefits backdated to August 10 of last year and receive retroactive payments.
For more information on how to apply for the PACT Act benefits, visit VA.gov/PACT or call 1 (800) MY VA 411.