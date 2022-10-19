WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa., are announcing that President Biden has nominated Stephen Eberle to be the United States Marshal for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
“Stephen Eberle has dedicated his career to making Pennsylvania communities safer. A law enforcement officer with the Pennsylvania State Police for many years, Mr. Eberle currently serves as the Regional Director for Secure Community Network, where he leads efforts to ensure safety and security for the North American Jewish community,” Casey said. “I know that the people of the Western District of Pennsylvania will benefit from his integrity and deep expertise. I look forward to confirming his nomination as U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Pennsylvania.”
Toomey echoed Casey’s praise for the nominee.
“Steve Eberle has committed his life to making our communities safer as a member of the Pennsylvania State Police. He has a strong record of command-level leadership coupled with expansive experience. He is well-fit and strongly deserving of this appointment to serve as the U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Pennsylvania. I appreciate Senator Casey’s partnership in vetting and recommending Steve for this important position,” said Toomey.
Eberle has been a Regional Director for Secure Community Network since 2021. He previously served with the Pennsylvania State Police from 1995 to 2021, retiring as Major and Area I Commander. Eberle held various other roles with the Pennsylvania State Police including as Major and Director of the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations from 2017 to 2018; Captain and Commanding Officer of Troop A from 2013 to 2017; Lieutenant and Western Section Commander of the Internal Affairs Division from 2011 to 2013; Sergeant from 2007 to 2011; Corporal from 2004 to 2007; and Trooper from 1995 to 2004. Eberle received his B.S. from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.