WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa., are announcing that President Biden has nominated Stephen Eberle to be the United States Marshal for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

“Stephen Eberle has dedicated his career to making Pennsylvania communities safer. A law enforcement officer with the Pennsylvania State Police for many years, Mr. Eberle currently serves as the Regional Director for Secure Community Network, where he leads efforts to ensure safety and security for the North American Jewish community,” Casey said. “I know that the people of the Western District of Pennsylvania will benefit from his integrity and deep expertise. I look forward to confirming his nomination as U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Pennsylvania.”

