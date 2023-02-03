WASHINGTON — On Thursday, U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, introduced legislation to protect and empower workers against invasive and exploitative surveillance technologies.

Employers are increasingly using these technologies to monitor workers’ activities, on and off duty, and penalize them without oversight, accountability, or transparency. The Stop Spying Bosses Act would safeguard workers’ autonomy and dignity, and empower them by creating much-needed standards, protections, and oversight to counter exploitative technologies that are spreading unchecked.

