Senator Bob Casey

U.S. Sen. Robert P. Casey Robert Jr., D-PA

 U.S. Senate Photographic Studio-John Klemmer

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., announced that several provisions he advanced have been successfully adopted and passed as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023.

These include his provisions to strengthen Pennsylvania’s defense industrial base, protect against technology theft by China, and advance research into PFAS. The NDAA also advanced Casey’s bill to improve global food security and his bill to ensure access to assistive technology for seniors and people with disabilities keeps pace with advances in technology.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos