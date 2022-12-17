WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., announced that several provisions he advanced have been successfully adopted and passed as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023.
These include his provisions to strengthen Pennsylvania’s defense industrial base, protect against technology theft by China, and advance research into PFAS. The NDAA also advanced Casey’s bill to improve global food security and his bill to ensure access to assistive technology for seniors and people with disabilities keeps pace with advances in technology.
“From manufacturers to universities, Pennsylvania’s industrial base is indispensable to our national defense. In this year’s national defense authorization, I secured provisions to support and fund this critical industry. As Ukraine defends itself against Putin’s invasion with Pennsylvania-made weapons and equipment, it has never been more clear that we need to strengthen and protect the Commonwealth’s military installations and bases,” said Casey. “I will continue to work in Congress to ensure security of Americans abroad and a vibrant economy at home, growing wages and creating jobs.”
Specifically, the 2022 NDAA includes priorities for which Casey advocated in the following areas:
Assistive Technology for People with Disabilities: Casey’s 21st Century Assistive Technology Act was included in the NDAA. This legislation would increase funding to state assistive technology programs to ensure support is available to people with disabilities—and keeping pace with advances in technology—in order to better serve rural regions and the increasing needs among older adults. The Assistive Technology Act was originally passed in 1988 and provides funding for states to expand access to assistive technology through services such as device demonstrations, loans of assistive technology and recycling programs to provide lightly used devices to individuals. The legislation has not been updated since 2004.
China Tech Theft: In order to safeguard against China’s theft of American technology, Casey helped to include a provision which establishes a three-year pilot program for the intelligence community to support the Commerce and Homeland Security Departments’ export control efforts, specifically using open-source intelligence. Maintaining our technological advantages against China is critical to U.S. national security and the competitiveness of American companies. Senator Casey continues to push the intelligence community to do more to support these efforts.
Respect for Wounded Veterans: Casey helped secure the inclusion of a provision enabling Purple Heart recipients to confirm their Purple Heart status using their branch of service’s public website. This measure would help Purple Heart veterans access benefits they are owed due to their status and protect against stolen valor.