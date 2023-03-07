WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., has sent a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo making the case for Pennsylvania as an optimal destination for investments made possible by the CHIPS and Science Act.

Congress passed the CHIPS and Science Act in 2022 to boost American manufacturing, particularly in the semiconductor industry. As the Commerce Department begins to implement the law and award investments, Pennsylvania’s existing semiconductor manufacturing facilities, world-class research universities, and robust pipeline of high-skilled workers make the Commonwealth a strong candidate for investment.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social