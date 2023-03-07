WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., has sent a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo making the case for Pennsylvania as an optimal destination for investments made possible by the CHIPS and Science Act.
Congress passed the CHIPS and Science Act in 2022 to boost American manufacturing, particularly in the semiconductor industry. As the Commerce Department begins to implement the law and award investments, Pennsylvania’s existing semiconductor manufacturing facilities, world-class research universities, and robust pipeline of high-skilled workers make the Commonwealth a strong candidate for investment.
“My team and I have been on the road in the Commonwealth, touring semiconductor manufacturing facilities and cutting-edge research institutions, and meeting with the American workers and business leaders at the center of this industry,” Casey wrote. “I am hopeful that semiconductor manufacturers like Infinera — which fabricates advanced optical wafers right in Allentown and whose main competitor is Chinese technology giant, Huawei — could capitalize on CHIPS funding to recapture and secure a critical piece of our supply chain while creating thousands of well-paying American jobs.”
The letter read, in part, “The CHIPS and Science Act is historic legislation that will enable us to make more products in America, including crucial semiconductor chips to power cars, computers, and smartphones.
“Currently, the United States only produces 12 percent of semiconductors in the world — down from 37 percent in the 1990s — as foreign competitors, including the People’s Republic of China, are heavily investing in the industry.
“Decades of off-shoring in this industry means that we will have to work hard to build out our domestic production and talent here at home, and away from countries that threaten our national and economic security,” the letter continued. “The CHIPS for America program will help the United States better compete with the People’s Republic of China, and Pennsylvania companies, institutions, and workers are well-positioned to make that happen through potential groundbreaking investments in the Commonwealth.”
Casey gave examples of investments in Pennsylvania that show innovation and success.
“Southwest Pennsylvania recently received a $62.7 million award through the Build Back Better Regional Challenge to invest in robotics and autonomy. On the other side of the state, numerous federal investments in life sciences have been leveraged to achieve generational breakthroughs in health and wellness,” the letter read.
“This track record of success is proof that Pennsylvania companies and community leaders are ready to receive and leverage government investment through the CHIPS for America program,” the senator stated in the letter. “I ask that, as you and your team consider where to make investments, Pennsylvania companies, institutions, and workers are given full and fair consideration as you seek to foster semiconductor ecosystems both regionally and across the supply chain.”