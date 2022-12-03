WASHINGTON — On Friday, U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Chris Coons, D-Del., and Representatives Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., and Donald Norcross, D-N.J., announced plans to introduce legislation to bring down skyrocketing compliance costs associated with the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

“While we appreciate that the EPA is taking a serious look at how RFS compliance costs threaten our nation’s refining capacity, there remains significant uncertainty for the thousands of skilled union workers and their families across the Northeast. We need to do more to address fuel mandates that are outpacing demand and driving up costs for independent refineries including the Monroe Energy Refinery, the Delaware City Refinery, and Paulsboro Refining Company. That is why we are working on legislation to provide certainty and predictability for refineries, while also supporting the transition to renewable fuels.”

