WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-Pa., introduced the Saracini Enhanced Aviation Safety Act (S.911) to enhance protections that make airplanes less susceptible to hijacking. Provisions of Casey’s Saracini Aviation Act were enacted in 2018 and required the installation of a secondary barrier between the passenger cabin and cockpit door on each new aircraft purchased in the United States. This enhanced legislation — named after Bucks County resident, Captain Victor Saracini, who piloted United Flight 175 when it was hijacked by terrorists and flown into the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 — would mandate installation of a such a barrier between cabin and cockpit on all passenger planes in the United States, not only new ones. Companion legislation was introduced in the House by U.S. Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.; Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.; André Carson, D-Ind.; Chris Smith, R-N.J.; Tom Kean Jr., R-N.J.; and Stephen F. Lynch, D-Mass.

“We have more work to do to make air travel safer for pilots, passengers, and crew members,” said Casey. “The Saracini Enhanced Aviation Safety Act will prevent future attacks by bolstering cockpit protections in all passenger planes. I will continue working alongside Ellen Saracini to honor Captain Saracini by keeping airline passengers and pilots safe in our skies.”

