WASHINGTON — Tuesday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey’s, D-Pa., legislation, Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which was passed in December 2022 is going into effect, ensuring pregnant workers are treated fairly in the workplace. The bipartisan legislation requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations — such as additional bathroom breaks or a stool for workers who stand — so that pregnant women can continue to work safely.
“It took 10 years of fighting to get this passed, but today, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act is now the law of the land,” said Senator Casey. “This law is simple: it ensures that pregnant workers have the right to reasonable accommodations, like a stool or water bottle, while at work. Women in Pennsylvania and around the country can breathe easy knowing they do not have to choose between their jobs and a healthy pregnancy.”
Senator Casey first introduced the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act in 2012. Since then, Casey has repeatedly introduced the bill and advocated for its passage. The legislation passed as an amendment to the FY23 federal spending bill.
Learn more about the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act at https://www.eeoc.gov/wysk/what-you-should-know-about-pregnant-workers-fairness-act.