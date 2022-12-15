WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging Chairman Bob Casey, D-Pa., released Unlocking the Virtual Front Door, a report detailing the findings of an 11-month investigation that found widespread failure across the federal government to ensure that federal technology is accessible for people with disabilities, older adults, and veterans.

Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act requires federal technology to be accessible for, and usable by, people with disabilities. However, Casey’s report found that federal websites, particularly within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), are out of compliance — creating barriers for people with disabilities who rely on federal technology for essential services, including health care, employment, Social Security, and more.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos